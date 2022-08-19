Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.7 %
JMAT opened at GBX 2,210 ($26.70) on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,043 ($36.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,622.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,060.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,003.70.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.85 ($402.19).
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
See Also
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.