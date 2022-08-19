Jonathan M. Rothberg Acquires 64,213 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 64,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyperfine Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.39 on Friday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYPR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hyperfine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $10,875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.