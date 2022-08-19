JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.80% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,652,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BBCA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. 22,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,288. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.