JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

HEN3 stock opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.