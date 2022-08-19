JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $128.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

