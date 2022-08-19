JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $48.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 6.8 %

Canadian Solar stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,857. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.