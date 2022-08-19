JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $4,033,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Eaton by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 32,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

