JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,612,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,832,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOO stock traded down $4.97 on Friday, reaching $388.58. 263,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

