JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Vroom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

