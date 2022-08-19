JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$34.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.88.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$19.58 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lightspeed Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at C$189,904. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,904. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.