Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

KALA stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity at Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock worth $1,418,911. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 435,231 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 248,902 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

