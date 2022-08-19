Karpus Management Inc. Buys 29,400 Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.26% of OceanTech Acquisitions I worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 58.8% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

OceanTech Acquisitions I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.14 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Profile

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.