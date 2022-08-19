Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.