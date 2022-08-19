Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

