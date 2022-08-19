Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLME. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:FLME opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Flame Acquisition Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

