Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 553,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCX opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

