Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 902,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Burtech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH opened at $9.98 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.