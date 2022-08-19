Karpus Management Inc. Sells 184,642 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,642 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

(Get Rating)

–

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.