Karpus Management Inc. Sells 188,506 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,506 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RMT stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.56.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

