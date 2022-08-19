Karpus Management Inc. Takes $5.03 Million Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 506,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEXD opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

