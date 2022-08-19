Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,493,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 645,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,356,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $30.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

