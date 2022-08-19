Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $508,774.31 and approximately $537,255.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Katalyo
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
