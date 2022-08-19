Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading 9.1% Higher

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 2,048,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,370,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.56.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

