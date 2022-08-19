KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.95

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.29. KDDI shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 57,986 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

