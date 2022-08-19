Kevin Brian Cox Buys 7,000 Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Brian Cox purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,449,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,040.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Brian Cox bought 4,900 shares of SurgePays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,511.00.

SURG opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SurgePays by 56.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

