Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

