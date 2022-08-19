Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
