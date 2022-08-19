KeyCorp Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $432.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $387.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.37 and a 200 day moving average of $316.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.