KeyCorp Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.09.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

