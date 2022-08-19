KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $230,608.10 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $230,608.10 and $54.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801318 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
