KeyFi Hits Market Cap of $230,608.10 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $230,608.10 and $54.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

