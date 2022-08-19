Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

KEYS traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $176.29. 32,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,012. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

