Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.69. 11,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,012. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

