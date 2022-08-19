Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.11. 19,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

