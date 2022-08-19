Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

Kidoz Stock Performance

KDOZF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Kidoz has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.70.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

