Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinetik Trading Up 3.7 %

KNTK stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kinetik

KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.