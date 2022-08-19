Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

