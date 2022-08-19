Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.