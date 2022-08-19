Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has $310.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %

KNSL opened at $278.24 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $157.81 and a 12 month high of $285.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.82.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

