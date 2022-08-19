Kira Network (KEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Kira Network (KEX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $453,825.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core.

Buying and Selling Kira Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

