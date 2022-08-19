Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

