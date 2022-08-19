Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS opened at $80.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

