Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,469.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.