Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IHAK stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

