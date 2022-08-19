Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 3,346 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %
GM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.
General Motors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.