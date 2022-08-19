Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

