Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $283.83 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

