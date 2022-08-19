Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.5 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KHTRF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Monday. Knight Equity dropped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

