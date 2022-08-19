Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €91.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

