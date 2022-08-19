KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KNBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 405.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,328 shares of company stock worth $373,338 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

