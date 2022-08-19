KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KNBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 405.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,328 shares of company stock worth $373,338 in the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

