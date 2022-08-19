Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading Up 16.7%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 23,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 3,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNCRY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Konecranes from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.00 ($30.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Konecranes from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.1507 dividend. This is a boost from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

