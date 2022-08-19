Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

